2014 Nissan Rogue

SL - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 120,423KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4501914
  • Stock #: 19-0866A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1EC813927
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera!

Attractive inside and out, this Nissan Rogue has comfy seats, nice materials, and many connectivity features. This 2014 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 120423 kms. It's grey in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Rear child safety locks
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Windows
  • Sunroof
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Steel spare wheel
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Integrated roof antenna
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Driver foot rest
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • 110 amp alternator
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
  • Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
  • 5.694 Axle Ratio
  • Automatic Ride Control Suspension
  • 55 L Fuel Tank
  • Transmission: Xtronic CVT
  • GVWR: 2,122 kgs (4,678lbs)
  • SiriusXM
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Passenger Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

