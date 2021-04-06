2014 Nissan Sentra

$8,995 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 1 0 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6964016

6964016 Stock #: 00991

00991 VIN: 3N1AB7AP4EL652359

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 97,102 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.