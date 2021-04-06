Menu
2014 Nissan Sentra

97,102 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2014 Nissan Sentra

2014 Nissan Sentra

S 6MT

2014 Nissan Sentra

S 6MT

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

97,102KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6964016
  Stock #: 00991
  VIN: 3N1AB7AP4EL652359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,102 KM

Vehicle Description

  • Certified
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Push Start
  • Heated Seats
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Bluetooth
  • Power Windows
  • Air Condition
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • CarFax Available
  • Extended Warranty Available

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. 

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. 

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

