2014 Nissan Sentra

122,478 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Hyundai

613-706-9812

2014 Nissan Sentra

2014 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SR

2014 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SR

Location

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

613-706-9812

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

122,478KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8148814
  Stock #: 31167A
  VIN: 3N1AB7AP2EL651985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 31167A
  • Mileage 122,478 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this beautiful 2014 Nissan Sentra SR. It has lots to offer such as Bluetooth, cruise control, front heated seats, power windows, power locks and way more...At Bank Street Hyundai we want you to buy with confidence. , Every vehicle is certified and safety inspected, and goes through a 150+ point inspection by one of our certified mechanics. Your new vehicle is detailed top to bottom and showroom ready. Need Financing?...Good Credit?... Bad Credit?...No Credit?... WE CAN HELP! Fill out our online application now at bankstreethyundai.com. Have a trade in? We take any year, make and model! Bring in your vehicle for a free appraisal or fill in our Trade in Appraisal form.Visit or call us today and let us show you how no one deals like Bank Street Hyundai Dilawri!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Engine Displacement: 1.8 L
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Rear tires: 205/50VR17.0
Front tires: 205/50VR17.0
Engine litres: 1.8
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Compression ratio: 9.90 to 1
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Interior cargo volume: 428 L (15 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 428 L (15 cu.ft.)
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Wheel size: 17
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Fuel economy city: 6.6L/100 km
Primary LCD size: 4.3
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Front headroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Front legroom: 1,080mm (42.5)
Rear legroom: 950mm (37.4)
Exterior body width: 1,760mm (69.3)
Exterior height: 1,495mm (58.9)
Rear headroom: 932mm (36.7)
Front hiproom: 1,293mm (50.9)
Rear hiproom: 1,273mm (50.1)
Front shoulder room: 1,390mm (54.7)
Rear shoulder room: 1,370mm (53.9)
Passenger volume: 2,716L (95.9 cu.ft.)
Engine bore x stroke: 79.7mm x 90.1mm (3.14 x 3.55)
Fuel economy highway: 5.0L/100 km
Torque: 128 lb.-ft. @ 3,600RPM
Horsepower: 130hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine torque: 128 lb.-ft. @ 3,600RPM
Engine horsepower: 130hp @ 6,000RPM
Exterior length: 4,635mm (182.5)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: trunk
Fuel economy combined: 5.9L/100 km

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

