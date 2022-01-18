2014 Nissan Sentra

$8,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 4 7 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8148814

Stock #: 31167A

VIN: 3N1AB7AP2EL651985

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 31167A

Mileage 122,478 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Leather shift knob Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Engine Displacement: 1.8 L Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Sequential multi-point fuel injection Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Rear tires: 205/50VR17.0 Front tires: 205/50VR17.0 Engine litres: 1.8 Transmission: continuously variable automatic Compression ratio: 9.90 to 1 Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4') Interior cargo volume: 428 L (15 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 428 L (15 cu.ft.) Tailpipe finisher: chrome AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Wheel size: 17 CD-MP3 decoder Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Limited slip differential: brake actuated Proximity key: doors and push button start Fuel economy city: 6.6L/100 km Primary LCD size: 4.3 Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3) Front headroom: 1,001mm (39.4) Front legroom: 1,080mm (42.5) Rear legroom: 950mm (37.4) Exterior body width: 1,760mm (69.3) Exterior height: 1,495mm (58.9) Rear headroom: 932mm (36.7) Front hiproom: 1,293mm (50.9) Rear hiproom: 1,273mm (50.1) Front shoulder room: 1,390mm (54.7) Rear shoulder room: 1,370mm (53.9) Passenger volume: 2,716L (95.9 cu.ft.) Engine bore x stroke: 79.7mm x 90.1mm (3.14 x 3.55) Fuel economy highway: 5.0L/100 km Torque: 128 lb.-ft. @ 3,600RPM Horsepower: 130hp @ 6,000RPM Engine torque: 128 lb.-ft. @ 3,600RPM Engine horsepower: 130hp @ 6,000RPM Exterior length: 4,635mm (182.5) Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Cargo: trunk Fuel economy combined: 5.9L/100 km

