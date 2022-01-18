2014 Nissan Sentra

$9,452 + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 9 2 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8149330

8149330 Stock #: 220066

220066 VIN: 3N1AB7AP4EL611889

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # 220066

Mileage 140,929 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.