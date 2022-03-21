$CALL+ tax & licensing
Bank Street Mazda
613-801-0253
2014 Nissan Sentra
1.8 S (CVT)
Location
Bank Street Mazda
2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8
613-801-0253
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
146,565KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8969095
- Stock #: M33021
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP2EL673520
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,565 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Engine Displacement: 1.8 L
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Engine litres: 1.8
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Compression ratio: 9.90 to 1
Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0
Front tires: 205/55HR16.0
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Speakers: 4
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Interior cargo volume: 428 L (15 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 428 L (15 cu.ft.)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Fuel economy city: 6.6L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Front headroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Front legroom: 1,080mm (42.5)
Rear legroom: 950mm (37.4)
Exterior length: 4,625mm (182.1)
Exterior body width: 1,760mm (69.3)
Exterior height: 1,495mm (58.9)
Rear headroom: 932mm (36.7)
Front hiproom: 1,293mm (50.9)
Rear hiproom: 1,273mm (50.1)
Front shoulder room: 1,390mm (54.7)
Rear shoulder room: 1,370mm (53.9)
Passenger volume: 2,716L (95.9 cu.ft.)
Engine bore x stroke: 79.7mm x 90.1mm (3.14 x 3.55)
Fuel economy highway: 5.0L/100 km
Torque: 128 lb.-ft. @ 3,600RPM
Horsepower: 130hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine torque: 128 lb.-ft. @ 3,600RPM
Engine horsepower: 130hp @ 6,000RPM
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: trunk
Fuel economy combined: 5.9L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,283kg (2,829lbs)
GVWR: 1,703kg (3,754lbs)
Bank Street Mazda
2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8