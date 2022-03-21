2014 Nissan Sentra

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 6 , 5 6 5 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # M33021

Mileage 146,565 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Speed Control Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Wheel Size: 16 Engine Displacement: 1.8 L Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Sequential multi-point fuel injection Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Engine litres: 1.8 Transmission: continuously variable automatic Compression ratio: 9.90 to 1 Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0 Front tires: 205/55HR16.0 Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Speakers: 4 Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4') Interior cargo volume: 428 L (15 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 428 L (15 cu.ft.) Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth CD-MP3 decoder Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Limited slip differential: brake actuated Fuel economy city: 6.6L/100 km Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3) Front headroom: 1,001mm (39.4) Front legroom: 1,080mm (42.5) Rear legroom: 950mm (37.4) Exterior length: 4,625mm (182.1) Exterior body width: 1,760mm (69.3) Exterior height: 1,495mm (58.9) Rear headroom: 932mm (36.7) Front hiproom: 1,293mm (50.9) Rear hiproom: 1,273mm (50.1) Front shoulder room: 1,390mm (54.7) Rear shoulder room: 1,370mm (53.9) Passenger volume: 2,716L (95.9 cu.ft.) Engine bore x stroke: 79.7mm x 90.1mm (3.14 x 3.55) Fuel economy highway: 5.0L/100 km Torque: 128 lb.-ft. @ 3,600RPM Horsepower: 130hp @ 6,000RPM Engine torque: 128 lb.-ft. @ 3,600RPM Engine horsepower: 130hp @ 6,000RPM Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Cargo: trunk Fuel economy combined: 5.9L/100 km Curb weight: 1,283kg (2,829lbs) GVWR: 1,703kg (3,754lbs)

