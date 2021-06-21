Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Titan

149,412 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Titan

2014 Nissan Titan

4WD Crew Cab SWB SV

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Titan

4WD Crew Cab SWB SV

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 7446122
  2. 7446122
  3. 7446122
  4. 7446122
  5. 7446122
  6. 7446122
  7. 7446122
  8. 7446122
  9. 7446122
  10. 7446122
  11. 7446122
  12. 7446122
  13. 7446122
  14. 7446122
  15. 7446122
  16. 7446122
  17. 7446122
  18. 7446122
  19. 7446122
  20. 7446122
  21. 7446122
  22. 7446122
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

149,412KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7446122
  • Stock #: 01104
  • VIN: 1N6AA0EC4EN501128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01104
  • Mileage 149,412 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Remote Starter
4x4
Rear Camera
Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
4x4
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2015 BMW X1 AWD 4dr ...
 105,113 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2015 Scion iQ 3dr HB
 43,343 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 4WD Qu...
 111,907 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory