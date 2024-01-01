$19,488+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Xterra
4x4 | ROOF RACK | BLUETOOTH | REAR CAM | ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
165,233KM
Used
VIN 5N1AN0NW4EN806769
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,233 KM
Vehicle Description
4x4 w/ 4.0L V6, backup camera, Bluetooth, 16-inch alloys, roof rack, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, tow package and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Email Car-On Auto Sales
