4x4 w/ 4.0L V6, backup camera, Bluetooth, 16-inch alloys, roof rack, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, tow package and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2014 Nissan Xterra

165,233 KM

Details Description

$19,488

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

165,233KM
Used
VIN 5N1AN0NW4EN806769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,233 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Nissan Xterra