2014 Polaris Ranger 1000 XP EPS

14,323 KM

Details

$15,987

$15,987

CREW 900 EPS | OFFROAD TIRES | POWERED WINCH

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

14,323KM
Used
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8162842
  Stock #: 211413
  VIN: 4XAWH9EAXEB181247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 211413
  • Mileage 14,323 KM

Vehicle Description

Polaris's off-road conqueror with crew seat + 900 EPS, front powered winch, Selectable 4X2/4X4, Limited slip diffential, differential lock, Longitudinal Twin 4-Stroke Fuel Injected engine, Continuously Variable (CVT) transmission with reverse, Hydraulic Disc brakes, black alloy wheels with off-road tires, halogen headlamps, windshield, cupholder & cargo area, absorber shocks, tow hitch receiver and more! Come visit this one of kind machine! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Vehicle Features

Bucket Seats
Digital clock
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Box liner
Off-Road Tires
Halogen Headlamps
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Power Brakes
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Winch
Roll Bar
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Analog Gauges

