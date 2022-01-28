$15,987+ tax & licensing
613-746-8500
2014 Polaris Ranger 1000 XP EPS
CREW 900 EPS | OFFROAD TIRES | POWERED WINCH
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$15,987
- Listing ID: 8162842
- Stock #: 211413
- VIN: 4XAWH9EAXEB181247
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 211413
- Mileage 14,323 KM
Vehicle Description
Polaris's off-road conqueror with crew seat + 900 EPS, front powered winch, Selectable 4X2/4X4, Limited slip diffential, differential lock, Longitudinal Twin 4-Stroke Fuel Injected engine, Continuously Variable (CVT) transmission with reverse, Hydraulic Disc brakes, black alloy wheels with off-road tires, halogen headlamps, windshield, cupholder & cargo area, absorber shocks, tow hitch receiver and more! Come visit this one of kind machine! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184
Vehicle Features
