SOLD+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2nd Chance Auto Sales
613-729-1440
2014 RAM 1500
2014 RAM 1500
"
Location
2nd Chance Auto Sales
1330 Carling Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K8
613-729-1440
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10229408
- Stock #: SC2195
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour "
- Stock # SC2195
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front air conditioning
ashtray
Adjustable front headrests
Front assist handle
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
50 State Emissions
Front stabilizer bar
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Convenience
Clock
Exterior
Rear Privacy Glass
Removable tailgate
Variable intermittent front wipers
Additional Features
sun visors
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Vinyl upholstery
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3-point front seatbelts
Trailer Wiring
Multi-function display
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
Front struts
Seatbelt force limiters
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Hill holder control
Auxiliary engine cooler
Driver seat manual adjustments
Pickup bed light
FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
0.87 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
12V POWER OUTLET(S)
180 AMPS ALTERNATOR
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
PRE-WIRED FOR PHONE PHONE
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
UCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
PASSENGER SWITCH AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MANUAL SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
POWERTRAIN HOUR METER
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From 2nd Chance Auto Sales
2nd Chance Auto Sales
1330 Carling Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K8