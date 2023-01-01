Menu
250,000 KM

Details Description

SLT 4x4| LOADED! | RMT START |HTD SEATS + STEERING

2014 RAM 1500

SLT 4x4| LOADED! | RMT START |HTD SEATS + STEERING

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

250,000KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7GM1ES338282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED SLT W/ LUXURY, PARK ASSIST AND REMOTE START & SECURITY PACKAGES INCL. PREMIUM HEATED BUCKET SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, PREMIUM 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE TRANSMISSION, RUNNING BOARDS AND MORE! *As is due to mileage We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 RAM 1500