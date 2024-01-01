Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 RAM 1500

104,500 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 RAM 1500

Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Location

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-695-0800

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
104,500KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7KT1ES294881

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garage Plus Auto Centre

Used 2014 RAM 1500 Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 RAM 1500 Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD 104,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 SPORT QUAD CAB 4WD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 RAM 1500 SPORT QUAD CAB 4WD 104,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV CVT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV CVT 125,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Garage Plus Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garage Plus Auto Centre

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

Call Dealer

613-695-XXXX

(click to show)

613-695-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Garage Plus Auto Centre

613-695-0800

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500