2014 RAM 1500
Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD
Location
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
613-695-0800
104,500KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7KT1ES294881
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
