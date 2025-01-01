Menu
Used 2014 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Ottawa, ON

2014 RAM 1500

236,453 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500

SLT

12517438

2014 RAM 1500

SLT

Used Trucks Ottawa

Ottawa Region, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

613-850-2886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
236,453KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GT0ES359325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 236,453 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ottawa Region, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

