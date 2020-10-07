Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

133,651 KM

Details Description

$22,680

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,680

+ taxes & licensing

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

613-596-1006

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

SLT Outdoorsman 4X4 HEMI

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

SLT Outdoorsman 4X4 HEMI

Location

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

  1. 6018636
  2. 6018636
  3. 6018636
  4. 6018636
Contact Seller

$22,680

+ taxes & licensing

133,651KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6018636
  • Stock #: U4096A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT0ES354500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4096A
  • Mileage 133,651 KM

Vehicle Description

Powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI Engine this Ram is built to get the job done. Comes with a few add-ons and in great condition. Get FANTASTIC FINANCING and OUR PRICE on this dark blue Ram 1500. Check out the photos to seaa all its features. Tonneau Cover Running Boards Trailer Tow/Haul Package 5.7L HEMI Engine Bluetooth with Voice Command Heated Seats Keyless Entry Hood Deflector Mopar Rubber Floor Matts Trailer Break Control SD Card/USB/AUX Input Heated Steering Wheel Fog Light Remote Starts Window Deflectors Select Driveline Power Sliding Doors And More Don't miss out on this rare deal. If you or someone you know is looking for a used Ram 1500 truck for sale, here you go! 1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 195,283 KM
$8,960 + tax & lic
2011 GMC Sierra 2500...
 170,994 KM
$30,680 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 74,303 KM
$15,980 + tax & lic

Email Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory