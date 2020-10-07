2014 RAM 1500

+ taxes & licensing
1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1
Powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI Engine this Ram is built to get the job done. Comes with a few add-ons and in great condition. Get FANTASTIC FINANCING and OUR PRICE on this dark blue Ram 1500. Check out the photos to seaa all its features. Tonneau Cover Running Boards Trailer Tow/Haul Package 5.7L HEMI Engine Bluetooth with Voice Command Heated Seats Keyless Entry Hood Deflector Mopar Rubber Floor Matts Trailer Break Control SD Card/USB/AUX Input Heated Steering Wheel Fog Light Remote Starts Window Deflectors Select Driveline Power Sliding Doors And More Don't miss out on this rare deal. If you or someone you know is looking for a used Ram 1500 truck for sale, here you go! 1
