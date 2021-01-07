Menu
2014 RAM 1500

142,004 KM

Details Description Features

$19,495

+ tax & licensing
Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST

Location

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

613-455-0255

142,004KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6445159
  VIN: 1C6RR7FT7ES338313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,004 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
- 4X4
Alloy Wheels
BlueTooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Engine: 8 Cylinder Engine 5.7L
L/100Km City: 15.8
L/100Km Hwy: 10.8

Mechanical Equipment

1490# Maximum Payload
180 Amp Alternator
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Block Heater
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Electronic Transfer Case

Interior Equipment

2 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Delayed Accessory Power
Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
Front Armrest w/Cupholders
Full Cloth Headliner

Exterior Equipment

Black Door Handles
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Grille
Black Rear Step Bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Clearcoat Paint
Deep Tinted Glass
Fixed Rear Window

Safety Equipment

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Child Safety Locks
Side Impact Beams
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Entertainment Equipment

6 Speakers
Fixed Antenna
Radio w/Clock

Factory Options

ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

613-455-0255

