2014 RAM 1500

+ taxes & licensing
613-455-0255
1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2
613-455-0255
+ taxes & licensing
Certified
- 4X4
Alloy Wheels
BlueTooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Good credit, bad credit, no credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.
WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com
Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM
Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.
Engine: 8 Cylinder Engine 5.7L
L/100Km City: 15.8
L/100Km Hwy: 10.8
Mechanical Equipment
1490# Maximum Payload
180 Amp Alternator
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Block Heater
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Electronic Transfer Case
Interior Equipment
2 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Delayed Accessory Power
Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
Front Armrest w/Cupholders
Full Cloth Headliner
Exterior Equipment
Black Door Handles
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Grille
Black Rear Step Bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Clearcoat Paint
Deep Tinted Glass
Fixed Rear Window
Safety Equipment
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Child Safety Locks
Side Impact Beams
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Entertainment Equipment
6 Speakers
Fixed Antenna
Radio w/Clock
Factory Options
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2