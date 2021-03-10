Menu
2014 RAM 1500

91,162 KM

Details Description Features

ST - Power Windows - Power Doors - $183 B/W

ST - Power Windows - Power Doors - $183 B/W

Location

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

91,162KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6790730
  • Stock #: N21103A
  • VIN: 3C6JR6AT3EG242412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 91,162 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control!

Compare at $20590 - Our Price is just $19990!

This Ram 1500 is a top contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride, and a well-trimmed cabin. This 2014 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This pickup has 91,162 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6JR6AT3EG242412.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $182.41 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Cruise Control
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Goodyear Brand Tires
Steel spare wheel
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Black grille
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
Trailer Wiring Harness
Tip Start
180 Amp Alternator
Fixed rear window
HD shock absorbers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Centre Hub
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Vendor Painted Cargo Box Tracking
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Black rear step bumper
Rear-wheel drive
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Manual tilt steering column
Light tinted glass
Delayed Accessory Power
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Analog Display
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Manual 1st Row Windows
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Radio w/Clock
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Front armrest w/cupholders
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
1610# Maximum Payload
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
GVWR: 2,733 kgs (6,025 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

