2014 RAM 1500

$18,980 + taxes & licensing 1 6 9 , 2 0 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9118942

9118942 Stock #: 22-0348

22-0348 VIN: 1C6RR7KG9ES430855

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Stock # 22-0348

Mileage 169,209 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Side Curtain Airbags 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Tonneau Cover SECURITY ALARM CUP HOLDERS Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Running Boards Interval wipers Powertrain 4 X 4 Trim Cloth Upholstery Additional Features Crew Cab BACK UP CAMERA Fuel Data Centre USB

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.