Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

169,209 KM

Details Description Features

$18,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,980

+ taxes & licensing

Wallace Automobiles

613-746-9646

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

  1. 9118942
  2. 9118942
  3. 9118942
  4. 9118942
  5. 9118942
  6. 9118942
  7. 9118942
  8. 9118942
  9. 9118942
  10. 9118942
  11. 9118942
  12. 9118942
  13. 9118942
  14. 9118942
  15. 9118942
  16. 9118942
  17. 9118942
  18. 9118942
  19. 9118942
  20. 9118942
  21. 9118942
  22. 9118942
Contact Seller

$18,980

+ taxes & licensing

169,209KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9118942
  • Stock #: 22-0348
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KG9ES430855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 22-0348
  • Mileage 169,209 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with USB/AUX ports, tilt steering with audio and cruise controls, keyless entry, tonneau cover, running boards, seating capacity for 6 passenger and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Tonneau Cover
SECURITY ALARM
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Interval wipers
4 X 4
Cloth Upholstery
Crew Cab
BACK UP CAMERA
Fuel Data Centre
USB

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wallace Automobiles

2014 RAM 1500 Crew C...
 169,209 KM
$18,980 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Ranger Sup...
 53,949 KM
$35,980 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Sienna F...
 100,620 KM
$25,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-9646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory