$22,871+ tax & licensing
613-822-2725
2014 RAM 1500
CREW CAB 4X4 BIG HORN **5.7L HEMI**
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,871
- Listing ID: 9186388
- Stock #: A4804
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT5ES208146
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,246 KM
Vehicle Description
HEMI POWER...LOADED UP WITH TOW PKG WITH IN-DASH TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, DRIVER POWER SEAT, POWER REAR SLIDING WINDOW AND MORE! SAFETY INCLUDED. GREAT FINANCE TERMS...GET APPROVE NOW QUICK AND EASY AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER!
Vehicle Features
