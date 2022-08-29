Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

179,246 KM

Details Description Features

$22,871

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

CREW CAB 4X4 BIG HORN **5.7L HEMI**

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

CREW CAB 4X4 BIG HORN **5.7L HEMI**

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1666205561
  2. 1666205561
  3. 1666205563
  4. 1666205561
  5. 1666205562
  6. 1666205564
  7. 1666205563
  8. 1666205563
  9. 1666205557
  10. 1666205557
  11. 1666205560
  12. 1666205562
  13. 1666205564
  14. 1666205563
  15. 1666205562
  16. 1666205563
  17. 1666205563
  18. 1666205562
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,871

+ taxes & licensing

179,246KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9186388
  • Stock #: A4804
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT5ES208146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A4804
  • Mileage 179,246 KM

Vehicle Description

HEMI POWER...LOADED UP WITH TOW PKG WITH IN-DASH TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, DRIVER POWER SEAT, POWER REAR SLIDING WINDOW AND MORE! SAFETY INCLUDED. GREAT FINANCE TERMS...GET APPROVE NOW QUICK AND EASY AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Cloth Seats
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

2017 Subaru BRZ Limi...
 87,874 KM
$26,871 + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Expre...
 143,037 KM
$17,871 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Savana 1500...
 162,292 KM
$32,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory