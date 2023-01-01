Menu
2014 RAM 3500

58,965 KM

Details

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used Trucks Ottawa

613-850-2886

2014 RAM 3500

2014 RAM 3500

Cummins Turbo Diesel with Ausin Transmission

2014 RAM 3500

Cummins Turbo Diesel with Ausin Transmission

Location

Used Trucks Ottawa

1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

613-850-2886

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

58,965KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10055739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 58,965 KM

Used Trucks Ottawa

Used Trucks Ottawa

1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

