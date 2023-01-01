$46,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used Trucks Ottawa
613-850-2886
2014 RAM 3500
2014 RAM 3500
Cummins Turbo Diesel with Ausin Transmission
Location
Used Trucks Ottawa
1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5
613-850-2886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
58,965KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10055739
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Box Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 58,965 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Used Trucks Ottawa
Used Trucks Ottawa
1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5