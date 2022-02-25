2014 Scion FR-S

$17,995 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 8 9 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8440266

8440266 Stock #: 01515

01515 VIN: JF1ZNAA10E9701524

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 01515

Mileage 91,891 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features Manual RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.