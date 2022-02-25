Menu
2014 Scion FR-S

91,891 KM

Details

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8440266
  • Stock #: 01515
  • VIN: JF1ZNAA10E9701524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 01515
  • Mileage 91,891 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Windows
Air Condition
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Manual
RWD

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

