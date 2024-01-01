Menu
2014 Scion tC

138,950 KM

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
2014 Scion tC

6 Speed Manual

2014 Scion tC

6 Speed Manual

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,950KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTKJF5C75E3082721

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 138,950 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-225-1212

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

