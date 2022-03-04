Menu
2014 Smart fortwo

104,597 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2014 Smart fortwo

2014 Smart fortwo

electric drive 2DR CPE PASSION

2014 Smart fortwo

electric drive 2DR CPE PASSION

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

104,597KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8491648
  • Stock #: 01568
  • VIN: WMEEJ9AA6EK776290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 104,597 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Parking Sensors
Sun Roof
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Windows
Air Condition
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Automatic
RWD

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

