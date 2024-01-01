Menu
2014 Subaru Impreza

158,585 KM

$9,985

+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru Impreza

Touring

2014 Subaru Impreza

Touring

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1

613-820-8588

  1. 1707068145
  2. 1707068147
  3. 1707068149
  4. 1707068152
  5. 1707068156
  6. 1707068163
  7. 1707068168
  8. 1707068174
  9. 1707068178
  10. 1707068184
  11. 1707068186
  12. 1707068189
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,985

+ taxes & licensing

158,585KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JF1GPAC66E8270834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,585 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1

613-820-8588

$9,985

+ taxes & licensing

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

613-820-8588

2014 Subaru Impreza