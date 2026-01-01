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2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2.0i w/Sport Pkg | Ultra Low KM's
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2.0i w/Sport Pkg | Ultra Low KM's
Location
Barrhaven Chrysler
510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5
613-656-6526
$13,985
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
122,000KM
VIN JF2GPACCXE8325030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P18671
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
POWER MOONROOF
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Manual-shift auto
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Cylinder configuration: H-4
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Departure angle: 28 deg
Ramp breakover angle: 21 deg
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Fuel tank capacity: 60.0L
Fuel economy highway: 6.0L/100 km
Approach angle: 18 deg
Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs)
Engine torque: 145 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM
GVWR: 1,970kg (4,343lbs)
Torque: 145 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM
Front tires: 225/55HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/55HR17.0
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Wheel size: 17
High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon
Tailpipe finisher: polished
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Primary LCD size: 4.3
Exterior body width: 1,780mm (70.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,348mm (53.1)
Ground clearance (min): 220mm (8.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6)
Drive type: all-wheel
Fuel economy city: 8.2L/100 km
Front legroom: 1,105mm (43.5)
Horsepower: 148hp @ 6,200RPM
Rear legroom: 900mm (35.4)
Rear headroom: 957mm (37.7)
Front hiproom: 1,326mm (52.2)
Rear shoulder room: 1,377mm (54.2)
Engine bore x stroke: 84.0mm x 90.0mm (3.31 x 3.54)
Exterior height: 1,615mm (63.6)
Wheelbase: 2,635mm (103.7)
Front headroom: 946mm (37.2)
Exterior length: 4,450mm (175.2)
Fuel economy combined: 7.2L/100 km
Passenger volume: 2,663L (94.0 cu.ft.)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Curb weight: 1,400kg (3,086lbs)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,470 L (52 cu.ft.)
CD-R compatible
Interior rear cargo volume: 632 L (22 cu.ft.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Barrhaven Chrysler
510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5
Call Dealer
613-656-XXXX(click to show)
$13,985
+ taxes & licensing>
Barrhaven Chrysler
613-656-6526
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek