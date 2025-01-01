Menu
2014 Toyota 4Runner

123,100 KM

Details Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

12116277

2014 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTEBU5JRXE5196445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,100 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2013 Honda Civic EX REBUILT TITLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Honda Civic EX REBUILT TITLE 245,922 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Sorento EX Turbo for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Kia Sorento EX Turbo 162,061 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE 156,569 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2014 Toyota 4Runner