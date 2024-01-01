$11,998+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Camry
LE
2014 Toyota Camry
LE
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$11,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
148,650KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1BF1FK8EU305506
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 148,650 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
2014 Toyota Camry