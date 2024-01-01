$11,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Camry
LE Vehicle Sold AS IS
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
114,956KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1BF1FK2EU753238
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 64226A
- Mileage 114,956 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle sold AS IS, no warranty implied. Safety estimate only provided
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
