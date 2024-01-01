Menu
Vehicle sold AS IS, no warranty implied. Safety estimate only provided

2014 Toyota Camry

114,956 KM

Details

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Camry

LE Vehicle Sold AS IS

2014 Toyota Camry

LE Vehicle Sold AS IS

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,956KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1BF1FK2EU753238

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 64226A
  • Mileage 114,956 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle sold AS IS, no warranty implied. Safety estimate only provided

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2014 Toyota Camry