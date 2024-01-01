$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Corolla
CE - Bluetooth - Power Windows
2014 Toyota Corolla
CE - Bluetooth - Power Windows
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
167,793KM
Used
VIN 2T1BURHE6EC187906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 167,793 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close!
This feature-rich compact is an outstanding value. This 2014 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
For 2014 the Toyota Corolla has a new design while keeping its practical, responsible core values and adding a lot more flair. The new front-end design will likely impress those who are looking for a vehicle with an edgier feel. In addition to the redesigned bumpers, the 2014 Toyota Corolla come standard with LED headlights taking the Carolla to the next level in safety and style. The Corolla remains one of the better picks in this class for the safety-minded consumer. Safety equipment includes; front side airbags, side-curtain airbags, and active front head restraints all standard. This sedan has 167,793 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Soft Door Close
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
2014 Toyota Corolla