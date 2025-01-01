Menu
2014 Toyota Corolla

85,900 KM

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Corolla

LE

12382467

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,900KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE5EC067353

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U9885
  • Mileage 85,900 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

2014 Toyota Corolla