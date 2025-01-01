Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Toyota Corolla

194,597 KM

Details Features

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Toyota Corolla

S **LEATHER/SUNROOF**

Watch This Vehicle
13313957

2014 Toyota Corolla

S **LEATHER/SUNROOF**

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

  1. 1765485450
  2. 1765485450
  3. 1765485450
  4. 1765485451
  5. 1765485450
  6. 1765485450
  7. 1765485451
  8. 1765485451
  9. 1765485451
  10. 1765485450
  11. 1765485451
  12. 1765485451
  13. 1765485451
  14. 1765485450
  15. 1765485450
  16. 1765485451
  17. 1765485450
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
194,597KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE2EC170214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 194,597 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GO2 Auto

Used 2014 Toyota Corolla S **LEATHER/SUNROOF** for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Toyota Corolla S **LEATHER/SUNROOF** 194,597 KM $10,888 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 113,150 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL 149,984 KM SOLD

Email GO2 Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-680-XXXX

(click to show)

613-680-4171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing>

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

2014 Toyota Corolla