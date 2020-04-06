Menu
2014 Toyota Corolla

LE A/C BLUETOOTH CRUISE PWR GRP

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE A/C BLUETOOTH CRUISE PWR GRP

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$12,426

+ taxes & licensing

  • 113,716KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4849953
  • Stock #: 200179
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE6EC181409
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic

Automatic with air conditioning, Bluetooth, power group, cruise control, tinted glass, AM/FM/CD with USB/aux input, heated mirrors, block heater, trip computer and traction control.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Console
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Cloth Interior
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Deluxe Wheel Covers
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

