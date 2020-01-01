Menu
2014 Toyota Prius

82,033 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2014 Toyota Prius

2014 Toyota Prius

C

2014 Toyota Prius

C

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

82,033KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6234867
  • Stock #: 560928
  • VIN: JTDKDTB37E1560928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 560928
  • Mileage 82,033 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a new family member arriving very soon. We're just so excited we couldn't wait to tell you. Once they arrive, we will add further details. Cannot wait to show you the photos. Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 36 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
tilt steering
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

