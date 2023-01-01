Menu
2014 Toyota RAV4

56,273 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2014 Toyota RAV4

2014 Toyota RAV4

ONLY 56,000KMS! | BLUETOOTH | POWER GROUP | A/C

2014 Toyota RAV4

ONLY 56,000KMS! | BLUETOOTH | POWER GROUP | A/C

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

56,273KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10636152
  • Stock #: 231451
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV2EW075249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,273 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 56,000KMS AND SUPER CLEAN! BLUETOOTH, ECO/SPORT MODES, KEYLESS ENTRY AND AIR CONDITIONING! Power windows, power locks, power mirrors and cruise control!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

