2014 Toyota RAV4

154,386 KM

Details Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota RAV4

LE

2014 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,386KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3ZFREV7EW085517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 154,386 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2014 Toyota RAV4