2014 Toyota RAV4

151,915 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-8088

Limited - Navigation - Sunroof

Location

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

151,915KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8416782
  • Stock #: P0866
  • VIN: 2T3DFREV5EW223856

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0866
  • Mileage 151,915 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Power Tailgate!

Looking for an SUV, but don't want anything too big? The Toyota RAV4 could be just what you're looking for. This 2014 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

If you're shopping for a compact SUV with good cargo space, a car-like ride, and excellent reliability, the 2014 Toyota RAV4 is worth a look. Audio buffs will love the straightforward Entune audio system that includes apps and Bluetooth audio streaming for added convenience. A short time behind the wheel of the Toyota RAV4 reveals a vehicle that is well-balanced, quiet at highway speeds and smooth riding over most surfaces. The RAV4 for 2014 uses high-quality plastics and soft-touch surfaces to create a comfortable and inviting interior.This SUV has 151,915 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Power Tailgate, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Navigation
Power Tailgate

Myers Barrhaven Toyota

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

