$16,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Toyota Sienna
LE
2014 Toyota Sienna
LE
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 128,638 KM
Vehicle Description
--COMFORTABLE--FUEL EFFICIENT-- SPACIOUS--
Travel in comfort and confidence with this well-equipped 2014 Toyota Sienna LE. This versatile minivan blends family-friendly practicality with smooth performance, making it the ideal choice for daily errands or long road trips. Under the hood, you'll find a dependable V6 engine that delivers a refined ride and solid power for highway driving. Inside, enjoy a spacious cabin with seating for up to eight passengers, power sliding side doors, tri-zone automatic climate control, and a user-friendly touchscreen audio system. With ample cargo room, strong reliability ratings, and advanced safety features like a rearview camera and stability control, the Sienna LE is built to keep your family safe, connected, and comfortable every mile of the way.Need Financing? Apply with us and get financing up to 84 months OAC. Book in a road test today!(613) 680-4171https://go2auto.com/ 1037 Belfast RoadOttawa, ON K1B3S2 Visit us today and take it for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GO2 Auto
Email GO2 Auto
GO2 Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-680-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-680-4171