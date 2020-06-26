Menu
2014 Toyota Sienna

2014 Toyota Sienna

XLE - Sunroof - Leather Seats

2014 Toyota Sienna

XLE - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 180,395KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5260043
  • Stock #: 19-0166A
  • VIN: 5TDDK3DC8ES071582
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Commercial
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Satellite Radio!

The Toyota Sienna is designed with the whole family in mind. This 2014 Toyota Sienna is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2014 Toyota Sienna is a leader in power and durability. For 2014, there's no more four-cylinder engine, so all Siennas now come with a powerful V6. Thanks to its roomy, comfortable, well-built cabin, the 2014 Toyota Sienna is an excellent choice for larger families.This van has 180,395 kms. It's blue in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 266HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



o~o
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Windows
  • Sunroof
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Satellite Radio
Additional Features
  • Blind Spot Detection

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

