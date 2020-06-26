+ taxes & licensing
613-596-2587
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
+ taxes & licensing
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Satellite Radio!
The Toyota Sienna is designed with the whole family in mind. This 2014 Toyota Sienna is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2014 Toyota Sienna is a leader in power and durability. For 2014, there's no more four-cylinder engine, so all Siennas now come with a powerful V6. Thanks to its roomy, comfortable, well-built cabin, the 2014 Toyota Sienna is an excellent choice for larger families.This van has 180,395 kms. It's blue in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 266HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.
https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
