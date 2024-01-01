Menu
ONLY 86,700 KMS!! Barcelona Red Metallic 4x4 V6 w/ SR5 Power package incl. 6.1-inch touchscreen w/ backup camera, hard tri-folding tonneau cover, running boards, alloys, tow package w/ 6,500lb capacity, Bluetooth, auto-dimming rearview mirror, full power group, air conditioning, fog lights, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2014 Toyota Tacoma

86,784 KM

Details Description

$27,624

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 4x4 V6| REAR CAM | TONNEAU | ALLOYS | LOW KMS!

2014 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 4x4 V6| REAR CAM | TONNEAU | ALLOYS | LOW KMS!

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$27,624

+ taxes & licensing

86,784KM
Used
VIN 5TFUU4EN4EX084579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,784 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

$27,624

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2014 Toyota Tacoma