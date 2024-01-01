$27,624+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Tacoma
SR5 4x4 V6| REAR CAM | TONNEAU | ALLOYS | LOW KMS!
2014 Toyota Tacoma
SR5 4x4 V6| REAR CAM | TONNEAU | ALLOYS | LOW KMS!
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$27,624
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,784 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 86,700 KMS!! Barcelona Red Metallic 4x4 V6 w/ SR5 Power package incl. 6.1-inch touchscreen w/ backup camera, hard tri-folding tonneau cover, running boards, alloys, tow package w/ 6,500lb capacity, Bluetooth, auto-dimming rearview mirror, full power group, air conditioning, fog lights, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500