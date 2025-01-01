2014 Toyota Tacoma

Menu
TOP OF THE LINE 4x4 DOUBLE CAB V6 LIMITED W/ LOW KMS!! Heated leather seats, navigation, backup camera, JBL premium audio, hard tri-fold tonneau cover, running boards, Bluetooth, air conditioning, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry, garage door opener, tow package, leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

VIN 5TFMU4FN6EX020073

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,402 KM

TOP OF THE LINE 4x4 DOUBLE CAB V6 LIMITED W/ LOW KMS!! Heated leather seats, navigation, backup camera, JBL premium audio, hard tri-fold tonneau cover, running boards, Bluetooth, air conditioning, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry, garage door opener, tow package, leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

613-746-8500

