2014 Toyota Tacoma
V6 LIMITED 4x4| DBL CAB | LEATHER | NAV | LOW KMS!
V6 LIMITED 4x4| DBL CAB | LEATHER | NAV | LOW KMS!
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,402 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP OF THE LINE 4x4 DOUBLE CAB V6 LIMITED W/ LOW KMS!! Heated leather seats, navigation, backup camera, JBL premium audio, hard tri-fold tonneau cover, running boards, Bluetooth, air conditioning, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry, garage door opener, tow package, leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
