2014 Toyota Yaris

$14,995 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 3 2 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8329644

8329644 Stock #: 01490

01490 VIN: VNKJTUD36EA014050

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 01490

Mileage 91,328 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Additional Features Automatic FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.