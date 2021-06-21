Menu
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

104,522 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 2.0 DSG TDI

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 2.0 DSG TDI

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

104,522KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7409732
  Stock #: 00976
  VIN: 3VWLL7AJ3EM359543

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 00976
  • Mileage 104,522 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Front Wheel Drive
Rearview Camera
Sun Roof
Push Start
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

