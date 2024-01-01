$20,822+ tax & licensing
2015 Acura MDX
AWD | 7-PASS | SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER | RMT START
2015 Acura MDX
AWD | 7-PASS | SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER | RMT START
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$20,822
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,541 KM
Vehicle Description
7-passgenger all-wheel drive w/ sunroof, heated leather seats & steering, remote start, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, premium Acura audio system, power seats & steering column w/ driver memory, three-zone climate control, full power group incl. power liftgate, keyless entry w/ push start, auto headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500