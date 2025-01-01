$15,900+ taxes & licensing
2015 Acura RDX
AWD 4dr Tech Pkg, FULLY FULLY LOADED, 118KM
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
Certified
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,638 KM
Vehicle Description
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM
>>15900 + TAX + LICENSING>>
>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>
AUTOMATIC, AWD, V6, AIR CONDITION, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, POWER SUNROOF, POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, PUSH START, KEYLESS ENTRY, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTION.
Rony's Auto Sales
613-744-7090