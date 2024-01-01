Menu
Account
Sign In
*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * SMETANA APPROVED *** A fresh trade in from a very, very fastidious previous owner and represents fantastic value for your hard earned dollar!! Finished in Brilliant Red with gorgeous contrasting black leather seating surfaces, dual climate control, leather wrapped steering wheel, heated seats, alloy wheels, power drivers seat, bluetooth, SiriusXM radio, speed warning, rain sensing wipers, traction control, automatic headlamps, headlamp washers, only 121,000kms all compliment this stunning 2015 Audi A3 1.8T Komfort Fronttrack. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

2015 Audi A3

121,892 KM

Details Description Features

$13,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Audi A3

1.8T Komfort LEATHER, PANORAMIC ROOF, HTD. SEATS,

Watch This Vehicle
11944431

2015 Audi A3

1.8T Komfort LEATHER, PANORAMIC ROOF, HTD. SEATS,

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

Contact Seller

$13,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,892KM
VIN WAUACRFF5F1032860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 032860
  • Mileage 121,892 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * SMETANA APPROVED *** A fresh trade in from a very, very fastidious previous owner and represents fantastic value for your hard earned dollar!! Finished in Brilliant Red with gorgeous contrasting black leather seating surfaces, dual climate control, leather wrapped steering wheel, heated seats, alloy wheels, power driver's seat, bluetooth, SiriusXM radio, speed warning, rain sensing wipers, traction control, automatic headlamps, headlamp washers, only 121,000kms all compliment this stunning 2015 Audi A3 1.8T Komfort Fronttrack. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Seating

Leather Interior

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales

Used 2024 Volkswagen Atlas 2.0 TSI Highline 7 PASSENGER, LEATHER, PANO. ROOF, for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Volkswagen Atlas 2.0 TSI Highline 7 PASSENGER, LEATHER, PANO. ROOF, 25,547 KM $51,650 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Audi A3 1.8T Komfort LEATHER, PANORAMIC ROOF, HTD. SEATS, for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Audi A3 1.8T Komfort LEATHER, PANORAMIC ROOF, HTD. SEATS, 121,892 KM $13,450 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE PRIME PLUG IN!! IN STOCK AND READY FOR IMMEDIA for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE PRIME PLUG IN!! IN STOCK AND READY FOR IMMEDIA 22,864 KM $55,450 + tax & lic
Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,450

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

Contact Seller
2015 Audi A3