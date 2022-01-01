Menu
2015 Audi A4

91,119 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2015 Audi A4

2015 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto Progressiv plus quattro

2015 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto Progressiv plus quattro

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

91,119KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8070847
  • Stock #: 01391
  • VIN: WAUFFCFL9FN013981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Certified
All Wheel Drive
Rear Camera
Parking Sensors
Sun Roof
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

