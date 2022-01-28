$26,425+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Audi A4
Allroad 2.0T Progressiv | NEW ARRIVAL | 19'' SPORT ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$26,425
- Stock #: 220141
- VIN: WA1UFCFLXFA046662
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 121,746 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED 2.0L Turbo AWD Progressiv with PREMIUM 19'' SPORT ALLOYS, flat bottom sport steering wheel, navigation, black leather interior, sunroof, rear camera with park sensors, full power group including power seats, memory seating system, power liftgate, roof rack, dual climate control, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today.Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184
