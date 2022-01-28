Menu
2015 Audi A4

121,746 KM

Details Description

$26,425

+ tax & licensing
$26,425

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2015 Audi A4

2015 Audi A4

Allroad 2.0T Progressiv | NEW ARRIVAL | 19'' SPORT ALLOYS

2015 Audi A4

Allroad 2.0T Progressiv | NEW ARRIVAL | 19'' SPORT ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$26,425

+ taxes & licensing

121,746KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8241519
  • Stock #: 220141
  • VIN: WA1UFCFLXFA046662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220141
  • Mileage 121,746 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED 2.0L Turbo AWD Progressiv with PREMIUM 19'' SPORT ALLOYS, flat bottom sport steering wheel, navigation, black leather interior, sunroof, rear camera with park sensors, full power group including power seats, memory seating system, power liftgate, roof rack, dual climate control, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today.Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

