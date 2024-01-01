Menu
*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** A fresh trade in from an exceedingly fastidious previous owner and represents fantastic value for your hard earned Euro!! Finished in Brilliant Black with gorgeous matching black leather seating surfaces, paddle shifters, SiriusXM radio, panoramic roof, speed warning, dual climate control, heated seats, comfort seats, thigh extensions, leather wrapped steering wheel and gearshift, 19 alloys, headlamp washers, only 141,000kms all compliment this stunning 2015 Audi Q3 Progressiv. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

2015 Audi Q3

141,312 KM

$13,750

+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi Q3

2.0T Progressiv LEATHER, PANO.ROOF, REAR PDC, DUAL

2015 Audi Q3

2.0T Progressiv LEATHER, PANO.ROOF, REAR PDC, DUAL

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$13,750

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,312KM
VIN WA1EFEFS5FR001184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 001184
  • Mileage 141,312 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Leather Interior

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
$13,750

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2015 Audi Q3