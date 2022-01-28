Menu
2015 BMW 3 Series

82,047 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2015 BMW 3 Series

2015 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD

2015 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

82,047KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8179069
  • Stock #: 01421
  • VIN: WBA3B3G50FNR86441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01421
  • Mileage 82,047 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Navigation
All Wheel Drive
Sun Roof
Push Start
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-XXXX

613-455-0255

