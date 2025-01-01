2015 BMW 4 Series

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>**Coming Soon**</p><p>Looking for a thrilling driving experience? Check out this sleek 2015 BMW 428xi xDrive Coupe! With its powerful 2.0L turbocharged engine and sophisticated all-wheel-drive system, this car effortlessly blends performance with luxury. The 428xi offers an exceptional balance of speed, precision, and comfort, all wrapped in a stunning, aerodynamic design. Inside, you’ll find premium leather upholstery, advanced technology, and a spacious cabin perfect for both everyday drives and weekend escapes. Dont miss out on this stylish, high-performance coupe thats ready to take on the road with you—schedule a test drive today!</p><p>Finance Disclaimer: Finance pricing on this website is for website display purpose only. Please contact our office to confirm final pricing. Although the intention is to capture current prices as of the date of publication, pricing is subject to change without notice, and may not be accurate or completely current. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Information provided at this site does not constitute a guarantee of available prices or financing rate. See dealer for actual prices, payment, and complete details. <br /><br />We invite you to see this vehicle at Presleys Auto Showcase on Carling Avenue just west of Island Park Drive. Call us today to book a test drive.TAXES AND LICENSE FEES ARE EXTRA.Ask us about our NO CHARGE limited Powertrain Warranty. This is for a limited time only. **Some conditions do apply.This vehicle will come with an Ontario Safety or Quebec Inspection.If you are looking to finance a car, Presleys Auto Showcase is your Ottawa, Ontario source for speedy online credit approval at the best car financing rates possible. Presleys Auto Showcase can pre-approve your car loan, even if your good credit rating has been compromised because of bad credit, low credit score, bankruptcy, repossession, collections or late payments. We also specialize in fast car loans for those who are retired, self employed, divorced, new immigrants or students. Let the knowledgeable and helpful auto loan specialists at Presleys Auto Showcase give you the personal touch.</p>

2015 BMW 4 Series

76,538 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 BMW 4 Series

2DR CPE 428I XDRIVE AWD **Coming Soon**

Watch This Vehicle
12336438

2015 BMW 4 Series

2DR CPE 428I XDRIVE AWD **Coming Soon**

Location

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

  1. 1743173915
  2. 1743173915
  3. 1743173915
  4. 1743173915
  5. 1743173915
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,538KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA3N5C53FK198540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 6408
  • Mileage 76,538 KM

Vehicle Description

**Coming Soon**

Looking for a thrilling driving experience? Check out this sleek 2015 BMW 428xi xDrive Coupe! With its powerful 2.0L turbocharged engine and sophisticated all-wheel-drive system, this car effortlessly blends performance with luxury. The 428xi offers an exceptional balance of speed, precision, and comfort, all wrapped in a stunning, aerodynamic design. Inside, you’ll find premium leather upholstery, advanced technology, and a spacious cabin perfect for both everyday drives and weekend escapes. Don't miss out on this stylish, high-performance coupe that's ready to take on the road with you—schedule a test drive today!

Finance Disclaimer: Finance pricing on this website is for website display purpose only. Please contact our office to confirm final pricing. Although the intention is to capture current prices as of the date of publication, pricing is subject to change without notice, and may not be accurate or completely current. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Information provided at this site does not constitute a guarantee of available prices or financing rate. See dealer for actual prices, payment, and complete details.

We invite you to see this vehicle at Presley's Auto Showcase on Carling Avenue just west of Island Park Drive. Call us today to book a test drive.TAXES AND LICENSE FEES ARE EXTRA.Ask us about our NO CHARGE limited Powertrain Warranty. This is for a limited time only. **Some conditions do apply.This vehicle will come with an Ontario Safety or Quebec Inspection.If you are looking to finance a car, Presley's Auto Showcase is your Ottawa, Ontario source for speedy online credit approval at the best car financing rates possible. Presley's Auto Showcase can pre-approve your car loan, even if your good credit rating has been compromised because of bad credit, low credit score, bankruptcy, repossession, collections or late payments. We also specialize in fast car loans for those who are retired, self employed, divorced, new immigrants or students. Let the knowledgeable and helpful auto loan specialists at Presley's Auto Showcase give you the personal touch.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Used 2013 Nissan Frontier 4WD Crew CAB LWB Auto SV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Nissan Frontier 4WD Crew CAB LWB Auto SV 121,335 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Optima 4dr Sdn Man LX Htd Seats for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Kia Optima 4dr Sdn Man LX Htd Seats 192,510 KM $5,888 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 AWD 4dr Auto GS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Mazda CX-5 AWD 4dr Auto GS 170,782 KM $11,888 + tax & lic

Email Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-0852

Alternate Numbers
877-517-8197
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

613-722-0852

Contact Seller
2015 BMW 4 Series