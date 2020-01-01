Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 BMW 528

72,030 KM

Details Description Features

$23,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,950

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

Contact Seller
2015 BMW 528

2015 BMW 528

i xDrive LEATHER HUD HK SOUND DRIVER'S ASSIST

Watch This Vehicle

2015 BMW 528

i xDrive LEATHER HUD HK SOUND DRIVER'S ASSIST

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

  1. 6234876
  2. 6234876
  3. 6234876
  4. 6234876
  5. 6234876
  6. 6234876
  7. 6234876
  8. 6234876
  9. 6234876
  10. 6234876
  11. 6234876
Contact Seller

$23,950

+ taxes & licensing

72,030KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6234876
  • Stock #: 623893
  • VIN: WBA5A7C59FD623893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,030 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a new family member arriving very soon. We're just so excited we couldn't wait to tell you. Once they arrive, we will add further details. Cannot wait to show you the photos. Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 36 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales

2019 Toyota Tacoma T...
 26,942 KM
$52,950 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 SE ...
 97,554 KM
$23,600 + tax & lic
2016 Lexus IS 300 F-...
 63,375 KM
$29,250 + tax & lic
Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory