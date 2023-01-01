Menu
2015 BMW X1

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW X1

xDrive28i

2015 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-695-0800

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
VIN WBAVL1C55FVY27270

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

More inventory From Garage Plus Auto Centre

Used 2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0I PREMIUM CVT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0I PREMIUM CVT 178,500 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Audi Q5 2.0 quattro Premium for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Audi Q5 2.0 quattro Premium 187,700 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 2.5L SE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 2.5L SE 135,450 KM $9,949 + tax & lic

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2015 BMW X1